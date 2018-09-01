Transcript for BAFTA nominees announced

You know that Lara is on her way back from the golden globes and Adrienne Bankert has some "Pop news" for us this morning. What's popping? You popping. We are talking about "Pop news" and speaking of the golden globes, which are over, all eyes are now on the baftas, the nominations announced overnight. "The shape of water" walking away with the most nominations at 12. THR "Three billboards outside ebbing, Missouri" which had a big night got nine nominations matched by "Darkest hour," "The post," a leading Oscar contender didn't get any nominations. They are a big indicator of who we could see win at the oscars and airs February 18th which we will find out. Yes. Yes, we will. A lot of movies that people haven't seen. Yeah. I just saw "The greatest showman" and I have to say, go see it. Oh. Nice happy movie. Up next Nicole kidman seems happy as she has a brand-new dmroe golden globe and a shiny new Instagram account to go wit. Check out her debut post. Writing about last night, shut the place down, that's Nicole kidman speaking, I am so proud of my "Big little lies" family and to have stood with my sisters on such a special night, #timesup and got over 350,000 followers in a few hours because she's Nicole kidman. In her second post you can see her with her "Big little lies" co-stars with the simple caption, pie sisters. Opening with a bang. On social media. But it's not the last dance for Donna summer. Cue the music. ??? You love to do that. Cue the music. Disco jej lend Donna summer's life story coming tobroad way. Produced by the one and only Tommy Mottola will showcase the rise of the queen of disco, what a way to keep her magical music and spirit alive. It opens April 23rd and you know people will line up for that. I'm good friends with her daughter Amanda and her husband and I guess talent runs in the family. They're amazing. Really amazing. That's good to know that you're buddies with them, I'm saying, tickets, I'm just saying. Always something, Adrienne. Always something. I'm just thinking we're friends here so it's all good. I'll keep my relationships secret.

