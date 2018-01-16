Transcript for Bannon expected to meet with House Intel Committee

Jon, thanks very much. It's a busy day on capitol hill. Steve Bannon on the hot seat answering questions in that Russia investigation. In the wake, of course, of that bombshell book "Fire and fury." Our senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has more and, Pierre Bannon is not the only one heading to the hill. Good morning. Reporter: Right, robin, good morning. Two of president trump's closest confidants are expected on capitol hill this week to testify about Russia. And Steve Bannon's highly anticipated appearance before the house intelligence committee today looks like further evidence that the new book by Michael Wolff continues to haunt the administration. Former white house chief strategist Steve Bannon expected to be grilled by house intelligence committee investigators today behind closed doors. Obviously have a lot of questions based on his comments in the book. Reporter: In Michael Wolff's book friar "Fire and fury" now a best-seller he allegedly called don junior's meeting with Russians treasonous and unpatriotic. The chance that he did not walk them up to his father's office is zero. What's the basis for his assertion that he met with the participants, the president's knowledge as well as his concerns over money laundering which has been a persistent concern of ours as well. Reporter: Bannon allegedly told Wolff don junior would crack like an egg on national TV and Wolff claims that Bannon openly suggested to Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and former campaign chairman Paul manafort might have been involved in financial crimes. The white house denouncing Wolff's book and the president saying in a statement that Bannon had lost his mind. Bannon is elected to face hours of questions as these congressional hearings are often marathons and with all this attention from the book and today's congressional appearance special counsel Mueller might want to talk to him as well. Another former top trump campaign aide also heading to the hill. Reporter: That's right. Corey Lewandowski is expected before the same committee on Thursday and, robin, manafort is due back to court today for a hearing on his upcoming trial on allegations of money laundering. Another week of Russia being front and center. Let's talk to Matthew dowd

