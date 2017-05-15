-
Now Playing: Teen with cerebral palsy gets to meet the Yankees
-
Now Playing: Landis Sims Realizes His Dream to Play With Yankees Despite Being Born Without All 4 Limbs
-
Now Playing: Jason Derulo gives a surprise performance at a Soul Cycle class
-
Now Playing: Baseball icon David Ortiz discusses his new autobiography live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Ben Falcone opens up about 'Being a Dad Is Weird'
-
Now Playing: Will Ferrell channels Whitney Houston at USC commencement speech
-
Now Playing: The father of Gypsy Blanchard speaks out about 'Mommy Dead and Dearest'
-
Now Playing: NY Yankees retire Derek Jeter's number
-
Now Playing: Woman engaged after wearing her engagement ring hidden in a necklace for a year
-
Now Playing: Employees surprise hearing-impaired employee with birthday song in sign language
-
Now Playing: Mother's Day by the numbers
-
Now Playing: From homeless to the NFL draft
-
Now Playing: Royals host Buckingham Palace kids party
-
Now Playing: Celebrating the moms in our lives
-
Now Playing: Howard Stern cancels his radio show for the day, taking his first "personal day" since 1985
-
Now Playing: Anthony Hamilton discusses Mother's Day concert and his upcoming projects
-
Now Playing: Amy Schumer: 'I'm the same kind of happy as when I was waiting tables'
-
Now Playing: Amy Schumer singing Jefferson Airplane's 'White Rabbit' is the best thing you'll hear today
-
Now Playing: Aaron Taylor-Johnson opens up about 'The Wall'
-
Now Playing: 'Downton Abbey' film reportedly in the works