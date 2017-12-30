Transcript for The Beatles' Ringo Starr and BeeGees' Barry Gibb knighted by Queen Elizabeth

Adrienne Bankert, resiliency personified coming off her defeat in the cooking challenge is going to do "Pop news." Just for the record if you didn't just see the cooking segment, the men did win the pesto pasta. The women, we won. The risotto which is more important. More important. Which is a more challenging dish, I'm just saying. Back to "Pop news" now that got nye two cents in, doesn't come easy or it don't come easy but Ringo Starr awarded a knighthood. 20 years after the only other surviving beatle Paul Mccartney was knighted. I wonder at the rubbed somebody the wrong way. I don't know. Songwriting. Who doesn't love Ringo. Wasn't he on like "Thomas the train." Yeah, he was on "Compromise the train" for the kids' show. Don't you remember that, okay, never mind. No. What? Ringo says back in the day it was an honor and pleasure to be acknowledged for his music and charity work and bar remember gib gets the title. The only other surviving member of the bee gees. Who could forget the amazing "Saturday night fever" soundtrack. Ringo was on "Thomas the train." Shoutout for those watching. Remind my co-anchors. 2017, good year for vin diesel, top grossing actor of the year thanks to his eighth film in "The fast and Fuhr rouse" franchise "The fate of the furious" pulling in 1.6 billion in global ticket sales and second place with 1.5 billion, really close second, the rock. His furious co-star also appeared in "Baywatch" and "Jumanji" and gal godot gets a boost from her appearance in "Justice league." Not quite as involved. Very active. I watched "Wonder woman" twice. She is stunning. She's gorgeous. Now to the replica of the rocky statue commissioned by Sylvester Stallone for a "Rocky 3" recently auctioned. Guess who bought it? He paid over $400,000 for the honor to receive the 12-foot tall statue of his California home. No one knew who bought it until he posted this video. I just want to say, rocky was laying down, but he shall rise again. Okay. He's down but he ain't out. Welcome home. I thought he was going to say, Yo Adrian. I would love him to do that. That would be nice. I was -- I don't know if I was named after the movie but -- I have been called Yo Adrian many times we have a thing for bacon. One of us. Paula specifically. National bacon day is today. Dig in. You enjoy some bacon in honor of the day. It's okay. These calories don't count on December 30th. This they never count with bacon. That's the beauty of it. Ever. When it's extra crispy it's extra worth it. I like Turkey bacon too. Adrienne, thank you. The remaining second we won. We are so immature. Good Saturday morning to you,

