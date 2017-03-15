Transcript for Ben Affleck confirms 'treatment for alcohol addiction'

Ben Affleck now. More on that revelation. It was a personal Facebook post he says he completed treatment for alcohol addiction. You have the details if Ben says he wants to be a source of strength for others who may need help and hopes his treatment will help him be the best father possible. There are only bad options. It's about finding the best one. Reporter: Overnight a revealing announcement from Ben Affleck. The 44-year-old two-time academy award winner announcing he has sought treatment for addiction writing on Facebook, I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction. Something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. Affleck has three children with estranged wife Jennifer garner. The couple fell in love while filming 2003's "Daredevil." I have to go. Stay with me. Reporter: Affleck says he's hoping to be a source of inspiration for his family. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it and to be a source of strength for anyone who needs help but is afraid to the take the first step. He attended a rehab facility in 2001 to get straight after, quote, being 29, partying too much and not having a lot of boundaries, says he now credits garner for her part on his current road to recovery. I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. Affleck who just weeks ago presented at the oscars with longtime friend and creative partner Matt Damon separated from garner in 2015 after ten years of marriage in the public eye. I want to thank you for working on our marriage for, you know, ten christmases, it's good, it is work but it's the best kind of work and there's no one I'd rather work with. Reporter: Telling robin last year the couple is focusing on putting their children first. She works very hard and she's great with the kids and, you know, like I say we put them first and take one step at a time and do our best. A source close to him says he physically went to rehab, not an outpatient program and this hasn't noticeably slowed his acting career starring in "Batman: The justice league." Real example of Ben taking control of the story. 2001 when I was at "People" magazine we did a cover story about it and there have been stories about him whether gambling or drinking or whatever, it has stormed him and runs in the family. His father was an alcoholic and something he struggles with and I think this kind of puts -- clarifies perhaps some of the actions that have gone on lately. He would be the director of the new "Batman" movie and decided not to do that. I don't want to speculate about his family but have put their divorce on hold. This is obviously going to lead to speculation maybe his getting treatment is a condition of some kind of reconciliation or some other kind of work within the family but I think what he said in that piece about taking care of the kids and working for them first -- That's been their message all through the separation. It has been. They have three kids under 10. This is what they've focused on. This doesn't seem to be hurting his career at all. No, he's widely loved in the community and for whatever he's been struggling with he's been a guy who has had incredible ups and downs and won a best picture Oscar for "Argo." Is respected and known in Hollywood and performs and until he can't perform he's going to be taken in and allowed to work. Significant that he was actually saying he actually went to full time to a rehab facility. I'm not sure if it's that significant. I haven't heard of situations where they don't go. He's taking this seriously. When he was 29 he just found fame and partying like a young guy. Now a father of three and his life, takes it more seriously so it would make sense he wouldn't phone it in but take part physically. Larry, thanks. Coming up that troubling new report on smoke detectors and your children.

