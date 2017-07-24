Transcript for Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot will return in superhero sequels

with zinga to create a game show based on the highly addictive words with friends. Do you guys play? You do, right? You're really addicted. Who in the audience plays words with friends? No? I don't play. My kids do but do you feel like knowing the game it could translate because they're betting big on it. The downloadable game is nothing short of an obsession if you will. 55 million matches going on at any given moment. More than 75 million words played every single day. Mgm know how to make a show too so my bet is this one will work and words is a daily ritual for many. We created the perfect format to capture their competitiveness. No word on where it will air but as always may the best friend win. Nicely put. Finally here's a study that we found that makes me personally wonder if they really needed to fund this one. New research out of Germany showing alcohol may give you courage but it does negatively affect public speaking. I can't believe it. Go to any wedding and you will get that same finding over and over and over again. But at the university of cologne a mix of over 100 socially anxious and relaxed folks were analyzed. Some given cocktails, some not before having to make a three-minute speech and those who drank were less nervous, however and I know this may surprise you their performances got lower ratings than the sober bunch. The ratings included eye contact, voice quality, conversation flow. The moral of the story, friends don't let friends drink and give speeches. There we go. Had to have a study. Yeah. Even with one drink because it does impair your cognitive thinking so note to self. I do think people get nervous. Builds up the courage. Not so much with the old vocals. And that's "Pop news," everyone. Thank you, Lara.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.