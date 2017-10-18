Transcript for The best dating app advice from Cosmopolitan magazine

going to go to our meet your match series. Nearly 22 million use dating apps to try to find love. This morning "cosmo"'s Ed dhoore in chief Michele promaulayko is here to show you how to create the perfect profile. Michele, welcome. Welcome. A lot of people are like, thank you, Michele. We need some help. You'll up your odds of finding somebody great. When it goes to dating profile, pictures say a thousand words so what type of pictures should you use. Three that show not only how you look but about your life. A head shot taken in natural light. That's the Mo he flattering. A full body shot ant don't want surprises. You twapts to prove you go to the gym five days a week. And then you want some kind of active shot that hints at your hobbies. You know this guy likes dogs and the outdoors. Maybe somebody else's dog he's borrowing but, okay. What kind of pictures do you not want. Okay, so you definitely don't want a picture -- a selfie. I know, I know. I know. Let's ask -- I'm going to ask the audience by clapping who uses a selfie on their dating site? I know we all love selfies but the research actually shows that they underperform so you can send them your friends and use them other places. Just don't put them on your dating profile. We have Stephanie. You're from New Jersey and you use a selfie. Why? Do you think it's the right thing? Absolutely. I think it's the right thing to do. I think you can tell a lot from a person's smile and it emphasizes people's smiles. Don't shoot the messenger. Just telling you what the research shows. Don't use the Snapchat filters. It obscures your face. It's hiding -- They're so cute. She looks cute. You can't deny that. Safe those for the social media platform and definitely don't use a picture with somebody else in it that could be construed as an ex, right? Taste distracting. Could be your brother but a potential mate thinks it's your ex. I like your friend, I don't like you. How many of you have googled or used social media to stalk somebody who you potentially could go on a date with Popular practice. Erica, why you stalking? What happened is he said something strange and that made me Google him and when I googled him it said sociopath with his picture. That's all we need.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.