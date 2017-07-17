Transcript for The best 'Star Wars' and 'Avengers' surprises revealed at D23

Right now we'll go to the big secret revealed at Disney's d23 event from the stars of the pose anticipated movies and Matt Gutman sat down with the new "Star wars" and "Avengers" cast. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Disney unveiled a massive roster of movies including sequels to "Frozen" incredibles, "Wreck it Ralph curry. It was marvel's "Avengeth and "Star wars" that brought the house down. We got a sneak peek of both including footage that no one outside the event was able to see. The next installment of the galley far, far away got a lot closer this weekend. This behind the scenes tantalizing 7,000 here at the d23 expo. Just on tenterhooks now to think about why I'm here. Reporter: Well, yeah, we do know the action will focus on the relationship between Luke Skywalker and rey. Between Luke and rey there is a lot to be learned and she's learning as she goes. I could have been more welcoming but it's like, you know, senior citizen coping with uninvited guests. Reporter: "The last poker game" so clo"the last jedi" so cloaked in secrecy the cast admits it's on the dark side of details. Is there more than we've seen before? You've read the upcoming installment? I haven't. It's going to unfold for even me. You don't know. I sometimes ask benicio. Reporter: One mortal who may know our own jedi Bob iger. Sneaking in for that class photo. Battling evil closer to Earth, "Avengers" with the new villain. Vanos. That's the thing with him, it can become psychological and not brute force. Interesting, more interesting for adults now. Yeah. You, your eyes glimmered. Reporter: And even villains can have a bromance. In "Infinity war" the day is saved by a huge constellation of stars. He is really, really, really fun to work with and -- Oh, thanks, likewise. Reporter: It was so packed with stars some even crashed each other's interviews. Nothing good in there. Break time, juice. Reporter: Cementing her own immortal status, whoopi Goldberg with a Disney legend awart has a grammy, Emmy, Oscar and Tony. This is a big deal to me. Kis who are really rough childhoods, they could always have a Disney movie. Reporter: I admit I couldn't leave this year's expo without a little swag in my bag. Joining the minions in line. Now, I tried to use that jedi mind trick to get the cast to reveal more about both the "Avengers" and "Star wars." The "Avengers" has a 30-minute battle scene. "Star wars" is out in December. You have to wait until may for "The avengers'" "Infinity war." Some of the heroes that

