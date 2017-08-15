Transcript for The best ways to save on back-to-school essentials

cc1 Test message for years, fios has been promising fast internet to small businesses. But for many businesses, it's out of reach. Why promise something you can't deliver? Comcast business is different. ??? ??? ??? we deliver super-fast internet with speeds of 250 megabits per second across our entire network, to more companies, in more locations, than fios. We do business where you do business.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.