Transcript for Beyonce reportedly gives birth to her twins

giving goes unnoticed ??? Beyonce known for dropping surprise album. The word is now out about her twins. Is there that chair makes me nervous. Reports that her bundles of joy arrived just in time for father's day. Eva pilgrim joins us. Reporter: The family of three is now a family of five. But the big question this morning, what did she have? Boys? Girls? Or one of each? ??? I'm trying to make a ??? ??? you're the one ??? Reporter: The countdown is over. The babies have arrived. ??? Uh-oh ??? Reporter: Beyonce and Jay Z's twins are here. This morning, news of their secret birth trickling out. Blowing up the internet. A source tell us that Beyonce and Jay Z are thrilled and that they have -- shared the news with the people close toes them. Reporter: The beehive first buzzing over the stunning Instagram post back in February. The singer's official double baby anuncement. Sharing we have been blessed two time over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two. Then this tear-jerking grammys performance dedicated to mother hood. Her baby bump on full display. ??? That I couldn't say ??? Reporter: Since then, fans have been liking, commentinging, and following queen bey's pregnancy journey every step of the way. More than 100 million followers. ??? What's worse looking jealous or crazy jealous or crazy ??? Reporter: No names or photos yet. ??? I work hard ??? Reporter: As the world awaits the the woman who has empowered a entire generation to give a glimts of her special delivery. No names. No pictures yet. We're all waiting. This is something many parents can relate to. Reports they have been looking for a bigger house for their now bigger family. I suspect they can afford it. Reporter: I suspect they probably can. Putting all three kids in one room is a bad idea? And you know the difference between one and three makes a huge difference. We call that you're going into zone defense. Instead of man to man, you're not outnumbered by your children. Coming up on "Good morning

