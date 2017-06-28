'The Big Bang Theory' star loses home in wildfire

Actor Johnny Galecki lost his ranch on California's Central Coast in one of several wildfires that have burned thousands of acres of land across seven states.
1:45 | 06/28/17

Transcript for 'The Big Bang Theory' star loses home in wildfire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

