Transcript for 'Big Bang Theory' stars top list of favorite TV neighbors

We all know that pesky neighbor on our favorite TV show, not in real life, TV show. Oh, gosh -- If you want to tell the neighbor about your pesky neighbor. Go ahead, Michael. I'm thinking kimmy gibbler, Steve irkle. Joey and Chandler. Joey and Chandler. Okay. Ethel. Ethel. That's true. Well, the reason we're saying all this is because the real estate company zillo did a survey shaking which ones you'd most like to have as neighbors. Can you guess who topped the list on that? Who topped the list on that? Come on, guys. TV neighbors. Topped the list people would want to have -- Simpsons? I know my personal. Who? The ropers from "Three's company." Mr. Roper, Mrs. Roper. I don't want to be the ropers' neighbors. I want three's company, those to be my neighbors. I bet you do. Okay, most desirable, the big bang theory. "The big bang theory." Penny -- Yeah. That's 19%. "Modern family" and "The simpsons" at 11%. Makes sense. Come on You have to worry about shellen coming to your apartment though from "Big bang theory". "Will & grace." Jack and Diane. That's got to be it. One of those. But also the worst "The simpsons" on the list as the most desirable but also the least likely -- You'd be in trouble if you were a cartoon. Anybody you'd like to have as your neighbor? Mr. Rogers. ??? Won't you be my ??? I have somebody. Doug and Carrie from "The king of queens." Kevin James and Leah remini. For me I put it out on Twitter to have rainbow and day Johnson "Black-ish" that family next door to you would be fun. I don't really have them but Ali would live with "Will & grace." And Harper, my daughter wants to be a friend. That's sweet, George. That's sweet? Really? Really sweet. Sweet. I'm serious.

