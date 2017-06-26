Transcript for Bill Cosby juror speaks out about tension during deliberations

We begin with those exclusive new details about bill Cosby's sexual assault trial. A juror going on camera for the first time speaking only to ABC about those tense negotiations, deliberations and why the case ended in a mistrial. ABC's linsey Davis sat down with him and joins us now from Pittsburgh. Good morning, linsey. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Bobby Dugan says he grew up catching reruns of "The Cosby show" and at one time he would have considered himself a fan and there he was helping to decide the comedian's fate and while he admits to waffling back and forth, guilty, not guilty, he says in the end he had no doubt. New details this morning about the tears and tension during those grueling 52 hours of deliberations in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial. The most intense moment I think was when there's about four people crying in the room. One was out in the hallway out pacing, you know, visibly upset. What was the reason for the tears? We couldn't really get anything down to like a solid thing and that frustrated people. Reporter: 21-year-old Bobby Dugan says more than a week later he still agonizes over the fact that the 12 jurors could not agree on a verdict. I have regret I, guess, when we came to the final deadlock decision and it kind of has been in my mind like this could all be said and done. Do you think there's something that could have happened differently to change the outcome? Evidence. If we all said it a million times in the room, if there's other evidence, more substantial evidence. We would have had a better verdict than deadlock. You can't say your opinion one way or another about where you fell. In my opinion, yes, I can. I thought he was guilty. But you didn't always feel that way. No. What swayed you? People's opinions and hearing their arguments and just hearing what they have to say about everything. Can you say what one particular strong point was that made you think, boy, he's guilty. What he said himself, I think it was the 2005 deposition, when they were asking him would you use the word concept, he said I wouldn't use that word. I was like, pretty much said it there yourself, man. Somebody brought it up inside the room, deliberation room and so when we went back out to hear it, just like lit a light bulb in my head. In the end he said it was Bill Cosby's word versus Andrea constand what says Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her back in 2004. Cosby says the encounter was consensual. It was all he said/she said and the -- what it really comes down to, who are you going to believe more? That's all it was. Reporter: He describes the fifth day of deliberations as the point at which the group became stir crazy. You're stuck in a small room with 11 other people and even if you do become good friends with them, it's still like the one little thing that one person might do will drive you insane. Did you feel like the size of the room had any impact on -- It got smaller every day. Why deliberate for so long. You don't want to quit right away. If you quit, just like that, he could be getting away with something. You want to be that extra sure whether he's guilty or not guilty. Did you get the sense in the room that the idea that this was Bill Cosby, that that played large in the room? Definitely. I think if it was like a regular, average Joe it wouldn't wouldn't have taken that long. Reporter: He says the group still keeps in touch and vowed to not talk about one thing. What was the pact? Not just the vote. Why not. The judge told us not to. We didn't want to mess up a future tliel. Do you think another jury will have a better chance at a different outcome? I can't say for definite. I mean I hope there is one because the mistrial I don't think was right. You should always have a verdict or -- one way or another. Reporter: Bobby says the jurors grew extremely close. They still keep in touch regularly on texts and ultimately plan to have one big group dinner but he says for now they're just trying to recover after what he calls two weeks of agony. Robin. Linsey, thank you. We bring in Dan Abrams and enlightening listening to that young man. What did you make -- ? First of all that's exactly what jurors are supposed to do. They're supposed to listen to the other jurors, keep an open mind, the judge tells them in every case keep an open mind and try to reach a verdict. But let's be clear. It's really rare that you have people sort of swaying the way we've heard this jury swayed going from almost all of them if not all of them from not guilty to so many of them to guilty, et cetera, but one thing he said really struck me which is he's saying in effect if it hasn't been Bill Cosby we would have been able to reach a verdict, he thought, and it sounds to me like what he's saying is I think there would have been a conviction because he was for a guilty verdict and it sounds like he is suggesting that if it had been somebody else they might have been able to reach a unanimous verdict. We're listening closely to what he is saying to the other jurors. How closely are the defense and prosecutor listening. Very closely. Interviews will go and interview the jurors after the case. This judge put very firm restrictions in a very unusual way on what these jurors can and can't say about the deliberation process. But no question, each side is going to want to know what did we do right, what did we do wrong? How do we change our strategy next time around to present a better case? Have you heard anything so far that leads you to believe that there will or will not be a retrial? I think it's pretty clear there will be a retrial. You know, the prosecutors have come out and said that they're going to retry Bill Cosby and I think take them at their word and I think the prosecution's going to be at a little advantage the next time around. All right. Thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.