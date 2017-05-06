Transcript for Bill Maher under fire for use of racial slur on HBO show

We are back now with our big board. We have Larry Hackett and yannis Pappas at the table with us and first we're talking about trouble for big name comedian, Bill Maher the latest. He is taking heat for using a racial slur on his HBO show Friday night. Take a look at the exchange. Got to get to Nebraska more. You're welcome. We'd love to have you working the fields with us. Working the fields? That's part of that -- The senate. I'm a house . No, it's -- it's a joke. All right. So, guys this all comes on the heels of Kathy griffin's now infamous bloody trump head. We know comedians have a big voice in this country but where is the line? Yannis, I'll start with you. Often I don't know until a comedian crosses it. Did Bill Maher cross the line. Yeah, yeah, you could tell by the reaction of people when he crossed the line and he definitely crossed the line. In saying, no, no, it's a joke. You know, I'm all for free speech like free speech means you don't get put in jail. It doesn't mean people aren't going to get offended. Larry. He's reacting to what people say to imhad. Why when senator ses saasse, why is that a phrase you would pick out and take. I understand the line idea. Comedy is like invisible electrified fences for dogs. If you bounce into one of those a couple of times and Bill Maher and Kathy griffin have, you know where the fence is and one would have thought he definitely bounced into the fence on that. I mean, saying it in the first place and the ease in which he said it says a lot too but what roles do comedians play in political discourse when the politics -- political world is crazy. What is the role of the comedian? Well, lets off steam and when you look at -- people waiting for "Saturday night live" to lit off the steam and see what outrageous things they say. They're supposed to be funny and package what the culture is thinking so I think it's hugely important. Job one to be funny. Illuminate hypocrisy. Once it crosses the line into punditry, it becomes useless. We work for the people and want to expose hypocrites. We saw Stephen Colbert get into hot water making a comment a lot said or some critics said was homophobic. Kathy griffin lost her job at CNN nearly immediately. Colbert seems to be perfectly fine. What do you think will happen to Bill Maher? I don't think he'll get fired. His ratings are too good. He's in a marketplace where I think it's going to be tolerated. Whatever -- whether it's Billy bush or others who lose their job for comments like that it's the workplace and the marketplace and both of these bill will get through. We'll keep our eye on it. The NBA finals, fellas, golden state opening up a two-game lead over Cleveland with a huge 132-113 win last night in Oakland. If there's one play that's a metaphor for the series, Steph curry weaving around the king Lebron James and putting it in the hoop for this third quarter layup and T.J. Holmes, our man, he was in Oakland for it all. Good morning, T.J. Reporter: Hey, good morning, stra. That play you're talking about, that was Steph curry went globetrotter on Lebron James last night and was the signature moment of the game in a lot of ways, put the golden state warriors on a run last night and they did not look back. You have to keep in mind here since 2012 only three people have won the MVP and the NBA, Steph curry, Lebron James and Kevin Durant. Well, two of those guys are on the same team and they're too much for Lebron James right now. They just have an offensive onslaught attacking the Cavs and they have not proven to be able to do anything with the warriors and again last night Kevin Durant had 33, Steph curry had 32 on his way to a triple-double last night so right now, stra, robach, these Cavs just do not have an answer for this offensive juggernaut that is the golden state warriors. Yeah, but, T.J., I still think it's fair to point out Lebron had a good game. Does this man ever have a bad game? We've been watching him so long. In the league, really, no matter what he puts on a show and had a triple-double of his own last night. In fact, he tied Magic Johnson for the most triple-doubles in finals history. He makes history even though his Cavs lose the game and they lose in major fashion but we are just in line with what we saw last year, the warriors went up 2-0 last year in games one and two, they blew the Cavs out in game two last year, as well so after the game last night people were asking Lebron, reporters were asking what his thoughts are going into game three, going back to Cleveland. He said, well, I just need to get me some food and wine and I'll be all right. He's been down this road before. They know they'll be fine and can win it because they did last year. Steve Kerr is back on the sidelines for the golden state warriors. Can they come back. It is last year except for two word, Kevin Durant is standing in the middle of the road. Too many weapons. You know what, see game three of the NBA finals Wednesday at 9:00 P.M. Eastern right here on ABC and coming up we have the

