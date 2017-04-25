Transcript for Bill O'Reilly returns to airwaves with podcast after Fox News split

Then we turn to the turn of Bill O'Reilly. The former top-rated cable news host speaking out overnight about his dismissal from fox News on his podcast. You have the details? Reporter: That's right. The former host was back to broadcasting. Taking his usual talking points online this time. And weighing in on his dismissal. Hey, I missed you guys. Welcome to the no spin news on bill o'reilly.com. Reporter: Overnight, bill O'Reilly back on the air. This time, not on television. But hit own no spin news podcast. Breaking his silence on the end of his career at Fox News. I am sad that I'm not on television anymore. I was very surprised how it all turned out. Reporter: The former Fox News host hipting that we have not heard the last about those sexual harassment allegations that led to the network letting him go last Wednesday. Allegations on rilly vehemently denied. I can't say a lot because there's much stuff going on right now. But I can tell you that I'm very confident the truth will come out, and when it does, I don't know if you're gonna a be surprised. I thing you're going to be shaken, as I am. There's a lot of stuff involved here. Reporter: O'Reilly, spotted by the daily mail after his fox departure at a Long Island shoe store, reportedly receiving $25 million from the network where he once ruled in the ratings. I grabbed some vacation because it's spring and Easter time. Reporter: His final show watched by over 3.5 million viewer, that number dropping by almost 1 million after he left. This is the final "Factor." It's been an honor to sit in the chair over the years. Reporter: His replacement, tuckr Carlson. Welcome to tuck er Carlson tonight. Reporter: He promises his podcast will explanned. With guests,'s his suggest no holds barred style. You, as a loyal O'Reilly listener have a right to know, I think, down the lane, what exactly happened. And we are working in that direction, okay? Reporter: The no spin thus podcast was free last night. It will be through the week end as well. After that, listeners will have to pay. That money will go the various charities. As for when we might see O'Reilly again, he has a speaking tour starting if June. And then the eighth book in his best selling series is expected in September. So much more to come. We have not heard the last. No, we haven't. By far, by far.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.