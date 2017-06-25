Transcript for Billy Joel delivers commencement address at his Long Island High School

??? Time for "Pop news." It's Adrienne. You like Billy Joel? Love him. He returned to his high school, spoke at hicksville high. 50 years after his own scheduled commencement. Great luck. Great success. Get a job that you like. Because if you pick a job you hate, it's going to suck. Do something you love. Joel was one credit short of graduating with his class back in 1967, revealing he couldn't make it to class early because of the late-night gigs he was doing at the time. The school gave him a diploma in 1992. He's done just fine. Things worked out okay. "Pitch perfect 3" hits theaters in time for Christmas. Cast members from the first two movies, includinging Anna Kendrick, rebel Wilson, and Haley stein Feld will reunite. Every year, the USO puts on this performance to support the troops in Europe. What if I could get us an invite? Yeah, I've suddenly got a bunch of free time, so -- hell yeah. Ruby rose and John lithgow also return. Robin Roberts is in "2." Is she playinging herself? She's singing. Okay. I'm looking forward to seeing that. Bryn's prince Harry making startling confessions in a candid interview with "The mail." He admits he once wanted out of the royal family in order to live an ordinary life. He loved his time in the army because he was just Harry. He struggled with life after that because he didn't want to grow up. He thought about life as a commoner. He decided to carve out a role for himself, promoting charity causes. I read another interview he did saying he still goes to the xwroesry store and hopes nobody recognizes him because he loves that ordinary experience. He's done a great job promoting important causes. He's an amazing human being. I know his mama would be so proud of him. I would love to see him grocery shopping. What would you do to him? What would you do to him? I would like to see what he's buying. I would take a picture. Radio silence. The 2017 B.E.T. Awars are gearing up to be a slam dunk. Kicking off with game of basketball and a hip hop and r&b roster of players. Kid ink, the game. All part of the B.E.T. Experiences. Genius talks with influencers. Tracee Ellis Ross will be featured. Beauty and fashion shows. Tonight's awards start at 8:00 P.M. "Gma" on the red carpet and exclusive by backstage with you tomorrow morning. And snop will be there. I saw his picture up. Snoop is always there. Don't filibuster, rob. Who else is going to be there? It's rob's birthday. Tend of the show. Let's bring in some cup cakes. We want rob to be overweight. Thank you. We heard you like chocolate. Love chocolate. Yeah, thanks, guys. I look forward to the call my mother gives me every birthday. She says, happy birthday, I was there. Thank you, mom Marciano. 26 years of age, as they say in Canada. And -- 26 multiplied by -- I like to divide. Is that like fahrenheit and celsius. Exactly. 9 over 5. We love you. Happy birthday. You're the man.

