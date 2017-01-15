Transcript for Biological Family Reunites With Daughter Who Was Allegedly Abducted

First, the teenager reunited with her biological parents 18 years after she was allegedly snatched from the hospital as a newborn. Meeting the the family she never knew she had. Eva pilgrim is in north Carolina. Reporter: Good morning. It's the moment these biological parents have been waiting all these years for. They say they know it's going to take time. Right now, they're just happy they have finally got on the see their little girl. This morning, the woman once known as baby kamiyah reuniting with her birth family, 18 years after being kidnapped. Craig Aiken, her biological father grateful. The first meeting was beautiful. It was wonderful. Couldn't have been no better. Reporter: Meeting in private at a police department in south Carolina where Aiken's biological daughter was raised. Now going by the name Alexis. She was eight hours old when a mysterious woman snuck her out of the hospital. I just want to know where my baby is at. Reporter: The case featured on "America's most wanted." But nothing until now. New tips sending investigators to South Carolina. According to police, DNA testing proofing the 18-year-old is the missing baby. Police say the woman who took her, 51-year-old Gloria Williams raised her as her own. We're speaking to as many people as we can to try to paint a picture of what may have happened 18 years ago. Reporter: Williams is behind bars. [ Sobbing 1234678d. She's processing everything. She's going to have to probably take this day by day. Reporter: And this morning, Williams is behind bars here in South Carolina. Authorities are planning to extradite her back to Florida. That could take up to 20 days. Dan? Paula? All right, Eva. Such a remarkable and complicated story. You can only imagine. Let's check out the weather

