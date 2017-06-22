Bizarre medical mystery could force NHL star to retire

Marian Hossa abruptly announced that he won't be playing in the 2017 - 2018 season because of a "progressive skin disorder," saying in a statement, "Due to the severe side effects associated with those medications, playing hockey is not possible for me."
3:30 | 06/22/17

