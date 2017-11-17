Transcript for Black Friday consumer warning issued for fake mobile apps

Black Friday is just a week away and this morning there's a new warning for anyone looking for a deal. A lot of those apps promising to save you big buck, well, they may be fake. Costing consumers billions. Our chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis is here with the details here. I knew it was too good to be true. If it soups too good to be true it always is. We all know the dangers of black Friday in stores those huge crowds stampedes, chaos but lately so many of us are turning online last year, we spent more than $12 billion over the black Friday weekend online and this year consumer site risk I.Q. Is warning anyone hunting for those me megadeals on mobile has to watch out for malicious and fraudulent apps. They've now identified 32,000 fake mobile apps that will use the names of well-known retailers to trick users into entering their personal credit card information, Facebook and Gmail logins. Unloading malware that can steal your information and even lock your phone so that you are to pay a ransom just to get back access. What do we do? There's really important things. First of all stick to the apps in the app stores, Google app store, one way these fake apps are spreading is on social media so you have to be really careful what you click on Facebook on Twitter, on Instagram. Also be wary of any app that asks for access to things like your contacts, like your stored passwords or credit card information and lastly, check for grammar errors. It sounds so simple but a lot of the fake apps have misspellings and filled with grammar errors so it's a dead giveaway it's not the real deal. I know it' not until next Friday but there's still deals coming out every day. Everybody wants to get out early. So a lot of the deals right now are on TVs, Best Buy has a TV $3400, Costco has more than 20 TVs, deep discounts there. But here's the important thing to keep in mind, in general historically all the best deals on electronics and TVs come on the real Black Friday so it can be -- it can be worth your time to wait. It's so tempting. It is so tempting. You can save the receipt. Buy it, save the receipt and check the deals later. I love this kid. I like my deals. I like my deals. Thank you, Rebecca.

