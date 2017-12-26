Transcript for Blake Lively teases husband Ryan Reynolds' attempt to bake Christmas cookies

Let's talk about the "Pop news." In the kitchen of one of Hollywood's power kumbcouples, Blake lively getting into it with her husband's cookie attempt. Posting this photo and writing, Ryan Reynolds made some many Christmas cookies. He's very handsome, though and the "Deadpool" star returned I wanted to be the first person to bake Christmas cookies using only a hammer. He posted this as well saying his daughters asked him in Santa did come down the chimney because he left the fireplace on. Yeah. Impervious to heat. Haven't you seen "Santa clause 1 and 2"? Their house must be quite a lot of fun. Now -- ??? I'll be home for Christmas ??? ??? If you buy me this mansion ??? The most expensive home ever is being built in Los Angeles priced at $500 million. The one as it's being called is a 100,000 square-foot estate. You can fit 7500 of my apartments in it crowning the hills of Bel Air designed by the architect of Jay-Z and Beyonce. Seven pool. Seven pools? Yeah, the nightclub's lounge with walls and ceilings made with jellyfish aquarium, almost three times the price of the most expensive house in America. It's like a resort. Yeah. Just -- I don't know what you'll do with all of that. How many people will live there is my question. How many are going to live there? Finally it's set to be emotional. I don't want to try to hit that note but her return to times square and the states for this, of course, iconic event, new yeeve. You may remember her less stand stellar performance last year on Dick Clark's rockin' new year's ee when she struggled with "Emotions" complaining she couldn't hear the music. We can't hear, but I'll just get through the motions. Mariah Carey is back to headline and posting this image with the headline take two. Catch Dick Clark's rockin' new year's eve right here. I'm excited for her. I got to tell you, I've been singing Mariah Carey all Christmas. You know what, we all should be able to hit the reset button and move on. Take two. She has a good sense of humor about it. Oh, my goodness and all excited about making this a flawless event. It will be awfully cold. Hope she dresses warmly. Says meteorologist rob. Just a little tip.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.