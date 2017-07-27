Transcript for How to bling out your child's backpack this school year

helping your kids get excited if they can to go back to school. I know. It's a tall order but we'll try. Huge challenge this morning with huge backpacks. Here to help us do it, busy Phillips, actress, mom, awesome girlfriend. Spokesperson for Michael's. Yes. Which is inviting all of you guys to bling out a back-to-school item in the make/break event this stores this Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00. Stop by and purchase, I don't know, a pencil box, a clutch, a notebook, have fun customizing it for free. We'll show you how to do it now. For sure. Talk to me about it. My kids -- are you guys excited to go back to school? My kids are excited. No. They miss their friends but there's my daughter. But we love crafting in my house and love personalization and it's such a fun way to get kids like excited about their new stuff to go back to school so Michael's has all kinds of things. Today we'll decorate these giant backpacks and personalizing them and I'll be judging you guys. But the first step is really patches are very in and they're for kids of all ages and even grown-ups like I love patches. I put them on everything. I like them on jeans. Michael's has peel and stick, the kind you can sew on, iron on. Today you have it easy. Just peel it and stick it on to decorate your backpack. You don't start yet. Don't start yet. She's acting like she's demonstrating with you and she started early. Don't do it. You're not going to get any points that way. Okay, and the next thing is just to think of your backpack as your giant canvas. You can use rhinestones and cut out different shapes. Ooh. I want that one. That one is really cute. And you can use paint pens. Michael's sells all these different things and finally pom-poms are very big in my house. You attach a little pom-pom. We're starting the clock. Are you ready? Everybody has a kid partner. Are you ready, ginger? Are you ready, Michael. Go. Ready? Go. Come on. Let's go. You guys have 30 seconds. 30 seconds. You guys are going bling. Everything blinged out. Okay. Don't forget the pom-poms. Don't forget the pom-poms. We make pom-poms in my house all the time. I'm trying. I'm trying. All: Nine, eight, seven, six, five, four, three, two, one. Hands up. All right. Let's look. Bring them up. Let's see. Let's see. I went minimal. That's very minimal. You know what, you know what -- I'm going to say -- The blue one. The blue one. I'm going to say I think Michael wins the basket of apples. We won! There we go. Ginger's pet. My name is on every bag anyway. Michael, glakss. Guy, don't forget to check out the make/break event at Michael's this Saturday 1:00 to 3:00.

