Transcript for Bono reveals near-death experience inspired new album

He is in love with not one, but two wimp drama. The struggle is real. Let's sends things over to Adrienne for "Pop news." Bono is making the front cover of "The rolling stone" magazine with a near-death experience saying it inspired songs of experience. He won't talk more about it, but he is weighing in on the state of music, and he is saying, what is rock and roll? He said that's why the who or pearl jam are such a great band. Sounds like Bono ??? still hasn't found what he is looking for ??? Well done. If they hadn't played that song at my wedding -- Doesn't send the right message. Did you pick the play list? No. They just played it. Enough of that. Let's move onto country music. Keith urban is thanking his hard core fans. He is sending them trophies, opening up the statues, placing then on the mantle. They get to keep them for a year, and send them back. It's nice to have it as a memory and tribute, and god bless you. It's like the Stanley cup. They pass it on. That's, like, a cool Mo men toe if you are a big urban fan. If you are an animal fan, this might be your favorite story of the morning. Luke Bryan surprising his wife with this Christmas gift. Carolyn blindfolded, and look at it. Is it a puppy? Kangaroos. Kangaroos named marvo and Todd. They are named after the characters in "National lampoon's Christmas vacation". Are they wearing diapers? Kangaroos wear diapers. That's the most interesting Christmas present. I haven't mailed mine out. If there are procrastinators, no judgment. I get it. You don't want to mail a kangaro kangaroo. I didn't know they were household pets. They go out in the backyard after they grow up and get out of of diapers. There is a follow-up story in this. He does have a farm, so I guess it works. Yes. We want to turn now to our

