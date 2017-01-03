Transcript for Boyd Holbrook dishes on 'Logan'

You know something else that is wow, it is the new "X-men" film called "Logan" hitting theaters with a brand-new villain Boyd Holbrook who is about to take on Hugh Jackman's wolverine and you had a chance to sit down with him. He is so excited to join them. This film is a much darker, much deeper dive than your typical "X-men" movie and there will be some big surprises. Take a look. You need to turn around. This is private property. Reporter: There is a new villain in town. I'd like to meet him. Reporter: Boyd Holbrook is out to destroy our favorite anti-hero wolverine in the latest "X-men" film "Logan." Your character is describeds a murderous cybernetic criminal. He a brilliant engineer neurological robotics. He's dangerous because he's military trained also. Yes, he is. He is a fan of Logan. He's designed thsomething that mimics Logan. Reporter: Holbrook's character is in hot pursuit of Logan along with Patrick Stewart's professor X and new young mutant Laura played by Daphne keen. No. What's it like working with her. If anything, it was intimidating. A 12-year-old accomplishing that much in a role. Without giving away any spoilers was there more pressure knowing this might be the last time we see Hugh Jackman as wolverine? More exciting because it was a way to go out with a bang. It plays like a western. It really does. It's a slow burn. Reporter: And when he's not chasing down other mute taptss you may find him chasing down drug lords playing D.A. Agent Steve Murphy in "Narcos." I don't think there was a time of time between "Narcost and this role. About five days. How do you do that? Time management. You know, trying to slowly gain weight without anyone noticing too much. How much did you have to gain? I gained about 20 pounds. Put on ten pounds in a week. You put on ten pounds in a week. How did you do that? Gorging. We got ourselves an x-men fan. What do you hope the takeaway is. Just a reminder that stories that are intimate in our day-to-day life can be just as powerful. And a fun fact about Boyd, he was actually discovered in his home state of Kentucky working as a carpenter in a small theater and in his spare time he's also a sculptor so a man of many talents. "Logan" is going to hit theaters on Friday.

