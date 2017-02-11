Transcript for Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood open up about the 2017 CMA Awards

Country superstars Brad paisley and Carrie Underwood are making history. Hosting their tenth consecutive cma awards. We'll talk to them in just a moment. But first a look bat at their decade together. It's country's biggest night. ??? Play me some mountain music ??? Reporter: Carrie Underwood and Brad paisley front and center hosting the cma awards for a landmark tenth year in a row showing off their friendship and chemistry on stage poking fun at all the headlines. This show is rigged. But the people need to know will you accept tonight's results? Yes. You're not even nominated. Then, no and you're a nasty woman. Singing about every headline with their famous parody numbers. ??? I take naked selfies all the time ??? ??? I'm scared I'll find they've leaked online ??? Reporter: Even making their own headlines. Anyway I -- Will you please tell me what you're having. Reporter: In 2014 when Brad revealed to the world the sex of Carrie's unborn baby. Hey, we could name him Garth. What are you doing? He knew what he was doing. He knew exactly what he was doing. All right. She is the reigning cma female vocalist of the year and he has 14 to his name. Come on out, Carrie Underwood and Brad paisley. Oh, love you. Nice to see you both. Fans over there. T-shirt wearing fans back there. How y'all doing? Great. It's early but we're good. I say this every time I come here, I don't know how you guys get up this early. Not quite what you all are used to but you till bring it. This is like when I go to bed so it's fine. Perfect. How do you -- ten years together, and still fresh each and every time that we see you at the cmas, how do you do it? W@ -- you know, we work out. We train. No, we do, we work hard on this trying to -- We do and there's always new music and new artists and things like that so that's one way. I tell you, last year was special. 50th anniversary of the cma awards and had to be a special night for you. Definitely. Just all the legends that were in that room. It was crazy. It was insane. And for us to be able to get to work with some of them and, you know we're like walking up and down the aisles singing in between. ??? Forever and ever ??? To the thing about it was the warmth. Country music is very good at paying respect to I think predecessors and people that gave us this career and started this format and, you know, the 50th was an excuse to sort of fill that show with gold. All that old music and also with the cross section of everything that was new and you just saw this amazing blend of what makes us who we are and it was a great night. And I know that this coming week it'll be another great night. It always because you know what, we feel safe with you guys. You know, we don't have to be on edge. I mean you'll go threw -- That's what you think. But it's all good-natured. What have been some of your favorite moments? I love gangnam style when you did that. That was cool. We had a choreographer and everything like backstage. Who was there mostly for me. Mostly like -- Come on. You got to admit. That's like -- that was gold, baby. That's me being willing to do anything for this show. We are willing to make ourselves look terrible. We're just putting it all out there in any other favorite moments that come to find over these last ten years together. We had a great time at Tim and faith's expense over the years. And they've been up for it which is great. It's great when you have those artists. It's so great when you have those -- laugh at themselves and play along and they love it yeah. Because, again, it's coming from a good place. But also what I love about the award show itself, the collaborations. Yeah. I mean you don't see them anywhere else in any other show. Going to be the same this year. Yeah, definitely -- I'm a part of one. We got a new guy named cane brown lighting it up, fantastic on his first single about to release his second and I get to sing with him which is a thrill for me and we worked up a thing for my new song and it's always exciting when you see somebody make their first -- their debut on this show. That happens quite a lot and then on top of that, they really are thinking outside the box in terms of making sure that there are really cool collaborations you don't expect. And then I -- I predict, though, that the highlight of our show is Carrie. Oh. That's my prediction. I will say that if it is, it absolutely has nothing to do with me. That's true but -- That's true. It's just I'm -- it's going to be a really special moment in the show. It really will. You all make it special. I mean this from the bottom of my heart. I enjoy it each and every year. We look forward to it. We thank you very much. We thank country music, especially in the times that is going on in the world. Wonderful to feel that love and it is certainly felt in that room each and ref I time. That's our goal in and you do that. And your day jobs are going all right, too. Day jobs are okay. Do very a day job. Just checking. Everything good. I'm not sure. I feel like employed. No, it's great. It never feels like work, what we do. We're blessed. You can watch the 51st annual cma awards live Wednesday night at 8:00, 7:00 central and Monday you'll see Brad and cash ri too part of my cma preview show and feature nominee Luke Bryan. Spent some time with him down on the farm there outside of Nashville and you can see that at 10:00 P.M. Eastern on Monday.

