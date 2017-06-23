Transcript for What you need to know about the new breast cancer screening rules

And we're back with those important new guidelines on breast cancer screening, our senior medical contributor Dr. Jen Ashton is here to break it down. Here we go again. Exactly. This comes from acog and this is the largest group of women's health professionals in the country and they issued these guidelines about screening for breast cancer and the average risk woman and stress patient autonomy and something called shared decision-making meaning what the woman and her health care provider go through talking about average risk women to start discussing mammogram screening at age 40 and to continue screening until at least 75 years of age. Previous recommendations said stop at 75 and, again, the emphasis here, patient autonomy and treating the patient personally to individualize her risk because it's not one side fits all. You're an ob/gyn. Why all the confusion? You have to go for historical context and perspective and go back to 2009. We covered the story. The U.S. Preventive service task force, a group of physicians and nurses reviewed all the available evidence and data on mammograms and saving lives from breast cancer and what they found was that in the age group 40 to 49, there was a small benefit and we have to emphasize that small, but that the harms like overbiopsy, overtreatment, overdiagnosis outweighed the benefits. The reason it was so controversial statistically maybe that has merit but when you're talking about an individual, I'm your physician, you're my patient, it's your life. It met with a lot of emotion and a lot of controversy from doctors, health care providers and patients alike. Give us fast facts about the testing. Look, I think that first of all debate in science and medicine is a good thing. That's how we progress and that's how we gain knowledge so when people hear this headline your ears should perk up. That means we're continuing to re-evaluate what we know and hopefully improve patient care. When you talk about screening for breast cancer mammogram is still the gold standard. It is not a perfect test. It misses some cancers. It finds things that are not cancer but it is still the gold standard. Sonogram, mri for high-risk patients and thermography is talked about and no available evidence to support its use at this time. Thank you Dr. Jen Ashton and people at home appreciate it. Coming up great fitness

