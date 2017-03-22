Transcript for Breast implants linked to rare form of cancer, FDA says

health alert. The fda finding that breast implants are linked to a higher risk of a rare form of cancer. Our chief women's health correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton is here with those details. What is the fda saying? This is about a link between breast implants and a low but increased risk of a rare type of cancer called large cell lymphoma. Take a look at these numbers. Over the past six years there have been 1.8 million implant surgeries done in the country and the fda tracked 359 cases of implant associated lymphoma that included nine deaths. Most seem to be in the texture or gummy bear variety of the implants but when you look at these increased risk of a rare event is still a rare event. As we know this isn't the only risk associated with breast implant. No such thing as zero risk. Bleeding, infection, leak or rupture of the implants. Scar tissue. When you talk about the signs and symptoms of this implant associated lymphoma talking about pain, swelling, a lump, asymmetry but overall the vast majority of women do very, very well. So what do they need to know. Educate, educate. If you have an implant or getting one, know the type of implant it is. There is no need for women who have implants right to you to alter their routine follow-up based on this report. But it is a reminder if you have silicone implant, mris recommended. It is great to have you back. You've been in our thoughts and prayers. Michael. Thank you, robin.

