Transcript for 'Bright' stars Will Smith and Joel Edgerton call the new fantasy film 'bizarre' and 'twisted'

I hear a lot of whoo-hoos. Adrienne, you were kicking things off with a look at a will Smith and Joel Edgerton new Netflix movie called "Bright" and really mixes reality with fantasy in an unusual way. It's an insane mash-up. I'll just say thatch the way the movie came about Netflix wasn't even a contender and Will Smith said they sent it to all the studios and Netflix put more money behind it than anyone in Hollywood in another move to put the silver screen in the palm of your hand. Get out of this neighborhood. Reporter: "Bright" is big and bowl and unlike anything you've ever seen. Give me one word to describe the movie "Bright." Bizarre. Twisted. Reporter: It merges the world of medieval fantasy and police drama. When you talk about this movie, yes, there will be fairies and there are going to be elves and a magic wand. And a magic wand. And the LAPD. If you imagine the creatures from "Lord of the rings," 4,000 years ago and they came forward into modern day and now we're in modern day Los Angeles but there's that. The first Ork. I have to Google Ork. A mythical goblin or ogre-like creature. The first Ork to be allowed on the NYPD. Reporter: His transformation takes three hours of makeup every day. Everybody is trying to get along. Smith is touched by the message about the world we live in. I'm a black police officer in the movie but my character is racist against orks. Sort of a flip of social hierarchy. A fairy tale that allows you to talk about stuff that we don't like to talk about or we don't talk about enough in terms of how we treat other people in society. We just have to treat each other nicer. Reporter: The most expensive ever made by Netflix cost $90 million to make. It may be precedent setting in how we go to the movies. This could be the new way you could watch it in a theater or from the comfort of your own home. I remember when I went from "Fresh prince of bel-air," the weekend that "Independence day" came out staying in a hotel and Friday, will, will, and after "End pen dense day" that Monday was the first time somebody called me Mr. Smith, right? You graduated. So there's something about that silver screen that definitely does something inside of people. Unrelated to the movie, is the story about you andjada going on a cajun swamp tour with Tiffany haddish -- That's 100% true. I got me a groupon to go on this swamp tour. On a groupon. Yeah. The cajun swamp tour was fantastic, though. She was driving strangely. Ives on the steering wheel Ike this. I was trying to get away and tiff knows how to create environments. Thank you for joining our environment. Thank you so much. Thank you. The one thing I would have done besides ago for more details on that tour is have will and Joel freestyle a rap about it because Smith has become synonymous with "Summertime" and -- ??? here come the men in black" but they've got a great soundtrack and featuring future and so many other artists out in theaters and Netflix tomorrow. Could be a trio. You've got a nice voice. I picked up on that. All part of the album. A sprinkle of that. We have an update on our

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.