'Caitlyn Jenner: The Secrets of My Life' with Diane Sawyer, airing Friday, April 21, at 10/9c

Don't miss a Diane Sawyer primetime exclusive sit-down with Caitlyn Jenner. In a special hour, see Caitlyn reflect on her life since she last spoke with Diane two years ago. Watch "Caitlyn Jenner: The Secrets of My Life" on Friday, April 21, at 10/9c.