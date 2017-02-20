Transcript for California braces for more heavy rain

All right, thank you, ginger. Neal Karlinsky is in San Francisco where they're on alert for flash flooding and good morning to you, Neal. Reporter: In the last few hours it is really starting to come down just the latest in a series of storms drenching this region threatening more flooding and mudslides. This morning the golden state set to be slammed with heavy rain again after a weekend of flash flooding wreaked havoc on the roads. Over the weekend a powerful storm dumping as much as 10 inches of rain. At least five people killed including one trapped underwater in his car. Those floodwaters also eroding the streets. There it goes. Reporter: This massive sinkhole in studio city swallowing two car, the drivers plunging into a raging river and finding one woman standing on her car screaming for help. Roads crumbling across the state. Watch as a fire truck just falls off the ledge of a crumbling freeway, luckily no one was inside the truck. North of here the oroville dam that caused so much concern last week seems to be holding up well. The concerns today for flooding in low-lying areas that are really getting drenched. Neal, thank you. Now to the latest on president trump facing fallout

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.