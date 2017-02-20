-
Now Playing: Southern California faces some of the worst weather in years
-
Now Playing: Southern California slammed by major storm
-
Now Playing: California starts to recover from powerful storm and braces for new one
-
Now Playing: Death toll rises as fierce storm hits the West
-
Now Playing: Trump slams the media, searches for new national security adviser
-
Now Playing: Trump sparks confusion, backlash with comments about Sweden
-
Now Playing: Trump calls out media at Florida campaign rally
-
Now Playing: California braces for more heavy rain
-
Now Playing: Severe storm slams San Antonio, thousands without power
-
Now Playing: Trump holds a 'campaign' rally a month into his presidency
-
Now Playing: Canadian border has immigrants heading its way
-
Now Playing: District of Columbia area mansion engulfed in flames
-
Now Playing: Penn State students participate in dance marathon
-
Now Playing: Arizona police search for DNA evidence in murder of Allison Feldman
-
Now Playing: Protections that buyers may have when purchasing a car
-
Now Playing: Take a look at some hot new toys
-
Now Playing: Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego welcome their third child
-
Now Playing: Saving money with President's Day deals
-
Now Playing: NBA stars help repair tornado damage in New Orleans