Camila Cabello donates a coat to the Burlington coat drive

More
The "Havana" singer donates a warm coat to someone in need through the 11th annual Warm Hearts & Warm Coats coat drive.
0:22 | 01/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Camila Cabello donates a coat to the Burlington coat drive

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52396820,"title":"Camila Cabello donates a coat to the Burlington coat drive","duration":"0:22","description":"The \"Havana\" singer donates a warm coat to someone in need through the 11th annual Warm Hearts & Warm Coats coat drive. ","url":"/GMA/video/camila-cabello-donates-coat-burlington-coat-drive-52396820","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.