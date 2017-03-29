Transcript for The most caring big companies

to "Gma," everybody. As you can tell we have an incredible audience this morning. Yes, we do. They come bearing gifts. That lovely family there gave me a pin and it lights up. Look at that. Isn't that cool? Thank you. Yes. My pen. If celebrating 25 years strong. There you go. Thank you. You love your pens. I love my pens. This morning we have an exclusive look at companies in America, "People" magazine's first list of companies that care and partnered up with the research firm great place to work and surveyed more than a thousand to find 9 best of the best that show respect, compassion, and concern for not only their own employees but for their communities and environment as well and I was looking, there are 50 of them. I had to say I'm partial to one of them, wegmans because I worked at wegmans, I was a wegmans boy. Yeah. What did you do? It's funny you should ask. I bagged then I was a cashier then I made my way to the service desk which sounds I'm sure funny to all of you. I was so proud of myself and practiced the announcing, aisle 2. Oh, my gosh. That's where it all started. Every day you get our best. You have a magical voice. I'm sure shoppers were lulled into sublime -- Customer is always right. Yeah. So they're on the list. Yep. Number one on the list is salesforce and I've had the pleasure of spending time with them and their founder and chairman and CEO, that man right there, mark menoff and they have this philosophy, 111 and donate 1% of its product, 1% of its equity and 1% of its employees' time to charity and in the past two years that has meant almost $68 million. [ Cheers and applau Yeah, 1%. 1%. 111 and they give their employees seven paid days off to donate time to a charity of their choice. Seven paid days off to do that kind of charitable work. That's why they're number one. My brother used to work for that company. I like number two. Ultimate software. Weston, Florida, based company and they invite kids from nearby special needs schools for holiday parties and include them in their homes and their lives and then they also donate $300 a year to each employee's child to pay for extracurricular activities. I love how these companies are doing it. The entire list in "People" magazine and support those companies. They're supporting all of us. Number seven, St. Jude. That's -- You've done a lot of work with them. Yeah. And someone -- someone I've known a long time close to my heart, as well, he's up right now. He's one of our favorite performers of all time. He's on the phone, the one, the only Jon bon jovi is calling in, everybody. Good morning, good morning, everybody. Hi, Michael. Hey, Michael. Hi. You're calling in. You're calling in from Detroit because you're on this house is not for sale on the tour right now but I understand you have a special announcement, so tell us what you've got going on. Well, with graduation season coming up, we were approached with a pretty unique idea about a song that wrote called "Reunion" and what we're going to do is start a contest nationwide with colleges and universities today for me to come to your college with the band, crash it and play the song "Reunion" and give some words to the graduating class of your school. And so we're doing a nationwide contest. Wow. What a treat. So, I'm curious, okay, I've been on the school a long time. Can I go back to school and get in on this? Nice try. You know, Michael, I've always got a tambourine ready for you. We saw that. Now, this is an awesome contest for any kid out there. Headache sure you go on and check it out. If you could go back to school and have somebody crash your school, your graduation who, would it be? Well, gee, I don't know. I mean, probably somebody who is smart like George Washington or Ben Franklin but if I could have a musician come out and talk to me, I'd probably want Sinatra to come back. Oh. Nice. Could you imagine frank coming out and giving a commencement speech. But, you know, this idea, it's such a joyous time in America and for all the kids that are entering the real world and done with all their schooling and so I know having two kids graduating college this year, the joy that families that have gone through the years with their children getting ready for this moment and the idea that we would come by and we're starting this promotion today. It's wonderful. So, yeah, it's pretty neat and so we're doing it with MTVU so you can go to mtvu.com andteam up with "Gma" and you'll get to see it, you know, as it progresses. Well, you know what, robin has her phone out. Robin has her phone out already. She's swaying because she's getting ready to help. It's the light at the concert. Yeah. I love him. I love him. Jon, we got to say thank you. This is a brilliant idea. Good luck with this contest and for all those who enter and have a great show in Detroit tonight. Kill it. Thank you. Quick shoutout to my son. Thank you. Thank you. And let's feel it. We have somebody special joining us. An actress I have loved for a long time. Very funny, very talented. Star of the new ABC comedy "Imaginary Mary," please welcome Jenna elfman. ??? Yay. Thank you. Yes. Good to see you. Don't want to get makeup on you. How are you? Thanks for having me. Hi. Mwah. Right here, okay. Get over here. Hi. Good morning, America. Good morning. You're good at that, by the way. When you said I'm going to say, good morning, America. You had somebody else with you. Somebody -- they not only have a very special friend, imaginary Mary co-stars with us right there. Come on. So excited. So, can you explain to our audience a little about Mary and the show idea. Yes, so, we always have a competition of who could be the most succinct in their description with the cast. Okay, so my character is a very successful pr for athletes. I like that. And but, you know, her childhood, her parents fought, it was kind of nasty, divorce and they were never there for her so she created this imaginary friend when she was 6 to kind of get her through then it went away when she became an adult. Does not want to have a relationship, doesn't want to have kids. That's a bad area for her. Doesn't want anything to do with it then falls in love with this guy despite herself and he's divorced with three kids. And so everything she fears and that makes her uncomfortable comes slamming up into her face and in this moment of stress, she -- her imaginary friend comes back and it's kind of like her good inner voice, her bad inner voice but really it's a family show and it's this love story, his kids are charming and unique and little oddballs and it's this journey of my character finding out what is a relationship and who am I as an expanded version of this -- ? Taking chances. Becoming a real woman. That was a wonderful description. Does everybody want to see more? You have an hour? Canceling would have been hard to explain. They are super suspicious and awful with change. They sound great. So, what should we do. Disney world. Fly to Disney world. That's a big swing. More of a huge vacation than a first meet. Gun range. Gun range. Gotcha. Something a crazy person would suggest. I meant to say burgers. Perfect. Maybe some mini golf. Sounds fun. Sounds awful. This has to be wonderful GLI challenging because not really there. Not really there, how do you do that. That's what interested me about the project. When we're rehearing we have a life-size puppet and a puppeteer who is talented and comedic actress on set doing the lines for rehearsal. You have to figure out where you're moving in the scene. Then they take her away when we film and I have to remember all the eye lines as she's moving and act with the other actors and remember where she is and kind of do stuff with her while engaging in physical comedy with the kids, physical comedy with Mary and I just was like at this point in my career it was like a nice extra challenge where I'm kind of pulling out all my tools, you know and I was like, wow, really engaged on set and I like the challenge. It's fun. Wanted to share with everybody not only does she have those tools but you are a classically trained dancer. I had a whole life before acting, yeah. I love you. Professional dancer. It was good. Dance is important. It gives you good self-confidence and I always recommend it. You carry yourself as a dancer. Walking around. Right. Difference dharma. I remember dharma. You do it all and you do it all well. Thanks, making. You can see "Imaginary Mary" tonight, it's tonight. Yes. 8:30 P.M. Eastern right here on ABC. And coming up -- is there Tuesdays. Tuesdays. Next week Tuesdays at 9:30 from there on out. I said can you do it all. Coming up, Katie Holmes is

