Transcript for 'Cars 3' cast members talk about all new characters

So the film "Cars 3" is moving into theaters this week. It is sure to be a big summer hit. It's got a great cast of character, they sat down with our Nick watt and here's a look. ??? Here's the deal with "Cars 3," lightning and best buds are joined by a whole new cassian of characters. A lot of you have not met each other yet. Correct. I see it's like a cocktail party. Getting to know you. We're trying not to be awkward. You calling it out makes it feel so much better. That's Alonzo aka cruise. I'm so excited I get to train you. Reporter: Lightning Mcqueen's new trainer. She needs a push to see how good she can be. Jackson storm, right. Great race today. Woo, thank you, Mr. Mckean. You have no idea what a pleasure it is for me to finally beat you. Reporter: And the new cocky kid voiced by armie hammer. He's not a bad guy here. He's the best is really what it comes down to. There's going to be a love/hate maybe some romance. How do cars do that? Yep, that's "Scandal's" own Kerry Washington bringing a little r-rated sensibility to an interview about a squeaky clean kids film where she plays a stats obsessed sportscaster. Their ability to hold the optimum racing line every single lap. I wanted to finally do something my kids could watch that didn't involve murder, sex, sleeping with people's spouses. You know, something that was was family friendly. What is this about? Your legacy. Lightning Mcqueen is getting a little older moving into the kind of mentor role. Yeah, in the same way that doc Hudson was sort of a mentor for him. I don't know. I got nothing. Reporter: Larry the cable guy still the beating heart of the franchise. My wife said watches mater is like watching me around the house. I wouldn't say there's much difference except weight. He outweighs me by 200 pounds. Only 200 pounds? I put on weight to do this. You didn't know that, right? Cocktail party is coming alive, right? You know, it's early in the morning. Did you want us to take our shirts off at any point? Lightning! Reporter: A quick movie review, 6-year-old I watched "Cars 3" with absolutely loved it. For "Good morning America," Nick watt, ABC news, Los Angeles.

