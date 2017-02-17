Transcript for The cast of 'Big Little Lies' dish on the upcoming show

I know I do. Something that I think it's coming up may make you happy. Going to look at this interview of the cast of HBO's new series "Big little lies." Nicole kidman, shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Reese Witherspoon and overcoming stereotypes. Take a look. My new dress, my new friend, Jane. Hi. Take five, powerhouse actresses. ??? If you want it bad. Reporter: A ritzy backdrop of ticking time bombs and murder mystery wrapped around the plot of hidden anguish and you have a captivating dramedy which is "Big little lies." This is a very interesting conversation at piece. Not only with this driving narrative about there's a murder and you don't know which one of us did it but about the complexity of the female experience. Do you have a husband or -- I should assume, boyfriend, girlfriend. No husband or partner, just me. You often don't see any show that explores the inner psyche of a female, a woman. But everyone can relate to loneliness, secrets. Everyone can relate to jealousy. Nice for the nanny to get to know each other. Jane is not a nanny. Speaks to how beautiful it is to find deep friendship. She's a mom. She's young, like you used to be. Like we used to be. Sometimes it's true the depths of despair or gossip, challenge, that you break through and accept people for all of themselves. How easy or hard was it to identify or relate to your own individual characters? You know, I had empathy for all of the characters. I think the way the script is written is every character kind of appears to be one way. We're all painted in these certain ways where you think, okay, I know who she is, I know who she is, I know who she is then as the story goes all of these characters are kind of ripped open and you realize I knew nothing and that's how we kind of walk in this world is thinking that we know what people are like and we know this much. Reporter: And that is where the show excels. Debunking the myth of perfection while transcending female stereotypes. Half-sisters and pretty much never see each other. Are they? Am I missing the math. Reporter: Why do people feel so much pressure to cover up imperfections, problem, issues they're having. We judge ourselves and it becomes this cycle, judgment. And trust, feeling vulnerable and fragile. That's what I think a lot of it is because as much as we're strong we're incredibly vulnerable too. That's just the female psych si. If film has one hopefully gift to model, it's flawed authenticity. People want to believe a lie because it's easier to be hopeful but if we get rid of the shame and we remember what the truth looks like that's where you find true safety and true warmth and friendship and family and all the ships we actually are built on, so let's get rid of the lies. Reporter: For "Good morning America," Jesse palmer, ABC news, Los Angeles. Okay, I'm looking forward to watching that and that is "Big

