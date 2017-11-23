Transcript for Catch the best moments from the Philly Thanksgiving Parade live on 'GMA'

"Gma" Thanksgiving so let's head straight to Lara at the Philadelphia parade and she is there with some very special guests. Look who you have. Do you see how well I'm behaving on best behavior with the one, the only Mr. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. So good to see you. Great you made time to get to Philadelphia. Absolutely. One of the oldest parades in America. The oldest parade. And we wouldn't be anywhere else. I understand you've been coming here since 2015. How do you squeeze it in? This is getting to be the season where you guys are working nonstop. We have lots of helpers. Lots of elves. We have thinged managed and we can't wait. There is a special tradition that I was thrilled to learn about here at the Philadelphia Thanksgiving day parade with kids and their letters. Will you share that, Santa with our viewers. Absolutely. So we collect letters along the way and have a bunch of elves that help collect them and we get them to the U.S. Postal service and they come right to us and take them back to the north pole and read every single one. It's really sweet so, guy, what happens, kids instead of mailing their letter come down to the parade and they're like, please make sure Santa gets this. It's a really sweet tradition and every one of those letters gets a response from the big guy who makes time, so, guys, I want to ask you this, the naughty list, did you happen to see anybody whose name rhymes with Mara on it. We did not. We did not. Not this year. Good. Not this year? I know, I know. I had that one year. But things are looking up. I want to welcome you to Philadelphia and have a little gift for you. So I guess I'm not on the naughty list. From Santa and I. You'll be -- thank you, Mrs. Claus. Thank you, Santa. Thank you, elves. They have to get on their float and have a lot of letters to collect. We had a great time in Philadelphia and want to head to

