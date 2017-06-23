Catching up with Little Big Town live on 'GMA'

More
The country music group members discuss their latest projects live from Central Park.
1:12 | 06/23/17

We are delighted to have little big town here. They're headlining. "Gma" summer concert with their latest number one album out called "The breaker" and here are Karen, Kimberly, Philip and Jimi. Hello, Jimi. Hello, everybody. I just want to big old hug everyone. Can I get in the middle? It's going to be a fivesome. I can't believe it's the first time we've had you in a summer concert. I know. The latest one is out is the best yet. What sets it apart from the other ones? You know what, I think we poured our whole heart and soul into this one. It's our little baby and, you know, "Better man" thanks to these sweet fans and number one, so excited about the new single "When someone stops loving you" and just having fun this sumer. If you can't catch them here catch them at the Ryman all year long making history with the residency there. That's good to be exciting for everybody. It's just the most beautiful place. It's the mother church of country music. I love it.

