Catching up with the 'Descendants 2' cast live on 'GMA'

The cast and director Kenny Ortega of the Disney Channel original movie discuss the upcoming film.
1:08 | 07/17/17

Winning everything. The first "Descendants" was a huge hit. 100 million saw the first one. How do you elevate that. By going on six networks all on the same night. That's how we're going to do it. We're there for everybody this time, ABC, lifetime, lifetime movie, freeform, Disney xd and Disney channel, of course. Wow. Just wonderful cast. I heard you warming up about 4:00 this morning. Whale noises like that. But it's totally worth it and what do you hope that people will get out of this? I hope people fall in love with the story. We worked so hard. The music numbers are incredible. We all feel so lucky to be part of the project and to the fans. Thank you, guys. You, as well. Oh, yeah. You never know how something is going to go until you see the results so the fans' reaction means the world to us.

