Transcript for Country music superstar Dierks Bentley wakes up lucky Texas neighborhood with block party

Ginger is down there. What's happening? Oh, George, what a party and it is all for this guy, well, it's for the neighborhood because of this guy, Dierks Bentley cma nominee for male vocalist of the year, by the way. That's right. He's on your block. It's so great to have you here. I have to say we've got first responders from Austin and round Rock, Texas. Yeah. That went and did so much for everybody during Harvey in southeast Texas. It's got to mean even more to you to see those faces in the crowd. It's amazing. I have a been around so many first responders this week. I've been promoting a movie coming out called "Only the brave" about firefighters but first responders in general. These people that rush towards danger when the rest of us are running away from it and of course Las Vegas, the folks out there as well but being around these guys and these women, I have more respect for them now than ever and the country music we elevate our military rightly so but need to make sure we're recognizing hometown heroes we have with us right amongst us, police officers, these firefighters, more important now than ever. I was there for the firefighters covering it and to know that this only the brave has to be so special to write for a soundtrack. The first time you've done that. So honored to have a song in the movie and to be a part of this movie in any way, such a great movie honoring these 19 hot shot firefighters out of Arizona, my home state that died in a tragic fire back in 2013 and now this movie with Josh brolin and miles teller and Taylor Keach from Austin, Taylor, a great cast and it's been really enjoyable to be part of the premiere just promoting this great story.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.