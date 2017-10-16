Transcript for Pink opens up on highs and lows of 11-year marriage to Carey Hart

Very excited because I am here now with pop superstar pink. Her brand-new -- I like the jazz hands. "Beautiful trauma" hit almost number one on the chars. It's her honest, candid approach to life, her family and, we'll talk about that but first let's take a look. ??? So what I'm still a rock star ??? Reporter: Pink, there is no comparison when it comes to a blockbuster live performance dazzling feats of acrobatics while singing live. More than 42 million albums sold. Multiple grammys and now a new number one smash hit that's on everyone's playlist right now, "What about us" ??? what about us ??? Reporter: But pink doesn't just make headlines for her music. This moment at the 2017 VMAs played big when she accepted the video vanguard award. We help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty. Reporter: Now pink here live. You know, we were just talking and your music touches so many people but your speech that you made made such an impact. Were you surprised by the reaction. I was. I never know what I'm doing but I was -- it was beautiful how many people reacted to it and it was also really sad because for that many people to resonate that means that's how many of us are actually going through that and so it was sort of bittersweet. You are so authentic and I think that's one of the many reasons why people love you. Thanks. You put out a documentary with your new album. I did. Yes. And had you your husband there and your kids and get candid about your relationship. Also making a lot of headlines. Any hesitation at all. We're okay. We're okay today. You talk about the ups and downs which is so relatable because everyone in a marriage has experienced the same thing. Why is it important to be so candid? I don't know how to be any other way. Sometimes I hear back the things I've said and I'm like, ooh. Yep. I did say that. Your reality. Wow, that's a lot. How does he feel about it? He is used to it. He has really thick skin and a really good sense of humor about I think a lot of the time he's not actually listen. He's just like my husband. You get away with it because he has selective hearing. That was great, babe, thanks. Did you hear what I said? You didn't listen. You all are going on tour. Yes. The whole family. Yes. What's that like. It's insane. There's a lot -- my dressing room looks a lot different now. There's lots of cuddly, shaggy things. There's beautiful moments. There's hard times and there's beautiful moments. There's -- you have to get really creative on what can be done inside of a hotel room in the winter. So cute. You said beautiful moments. Beautiful trauma. Yes. Number one, pretty much all over the world, right? What inspired the title? I'm assuming what you were just describing. Yeah, I think honestly life is really traumatic no matter who you are. For some more than others. I try to hold on to the idea that there's a lot of beautiful people in the world that want great things for others. And, you know, there's joy to be had still and I have to hold on to that. Yeah. I have to. You bring it. What about us, I mean I feel joy every time I hear that song. It's so good. But you would think it's about a relationship. What is it actually about. You could think that. I don't like to tell people what songs are about. Just because it's whatever it is for you, like for one of my girlfriends for her it's about love. For me it's about how government has failed us and it can be about all of it really. That's the beautiful thing about that song because it can mean so much to so many people. I just love listening to it regardless. Pink's new album "Beautiful trauma" is out now and she will

