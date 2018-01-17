Transcript for Catherine Zeta-Jones was 'obsessed' with playing a drug lord

Our next guest, Oscar own Tony award winning actress starring as a ruthless drug lord in the new lifetime movie, "Cocaine godmother: The Griselda blanco story," please welcome Catherine zeta-jones. Good morning. Good morning. Welcome, welcome. Thank you. I'm so glad you made it. I've been fascinated with this story. Griselda blanco. Fascinateing. Really quite terrifying. You say you always wanted to play this. It's been nearly four years that I've been wanting to get to kind of get under her skin. I mean you wonder why because morally I am so like the polar opposite of anything and everything that this woman was, did, believed in, life, but as an actor, it's just one of those jobs that you go -- to the point of like I was obsessed with her. But an amazing woman, giving a back story in the '70s in Miami when the drug -- the drug cartels first started to come in, you know, it was dominated by men, obviously bad guys, dangerous world, a very dark world. But Griselda was the queenpin, the one running the show and when I saw this documentary "Cocaine cowboys" I went all these guys are talking about this woman and revering her, fearing her, who is this woman that all these guys are like, you know, holding up so highly in their estimation but literally got the chance to play a character that I've been wanting to play forever. It was the best four-week shoot of my life. Four weeks. Four weeks. It was crazy. In the movie she named her son Michael corleone. Did she -- ? True. Is that actually true. Yeah, well, she named her dog hitler but we don't even go there but that gives you a sense that the sociopathic kind of weird -- She dove into evil on this one. I did. You know what, I kind of enjoyed it. So, no, I think I've had this kind of exorcism of that which now it's coming out on Saturday on lifetime. I feel bizarrely sad that I'm letting it go but she needs to be gone. Well, you need to see a little bit of her. Let's take a look. What I need, what I require is someone who knows exactly what to do before I even say it. And what you need is me. Good. Make him disappear. Oops. Ooh. Whoa. Ruthless. Sounds like he didn't have a choice on that one. I mean a lot of people didn't have a choice, you know, when you were good to Griselda she was good to you but if you were bad, she was horrid but as you can imagine, just to have all those melty layers and people say, oh, you tripped down, stripped away from -- okay, she's not really about whether she has mascara on or not but it was so liberating for me and been waiting to get my teeth into something like this for awhile? We can't wait to see it. We hear your husband had advice to play the role. Well, first of all I never give him unsolicited advice because only on the golf course. Yeah. Only on the golf course and he should take it but he doesn't. Anyway, so I never read his -- we go off and do our thing. We don't bring it home. But as I was leaving for the airport we sought some in Colombia and Vancouver, he said let me give you a little something to think about. Oh, okay. Just remember you don't have to do a lot. I went, well, that's strange. This is a woman who you think is so colorful, he goes you don't have to do much at all. Just that. Why? He said because darling, you are at your most terrifying when you do absolutely nothing. That's pretty good. All right. Wow. He knows you. 19 years. If I had known that I wouldn't scream like a ban she every now and then I'd keep totally still and say, what do you think? Anyway, so but I did take it. I did take that advice when it was a crazy shoot like the 16th hour and we were starting a new scene. What do I doey sometimes you get like I'll do something because you think you have to. No, you know what, I'm doing nothing. And it works. It helped me out. You did nothing in this but we're telling everybody at home to do something, get out and see it. It's called "Cocaine godmother:

