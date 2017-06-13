First look at the next chapter in 'Frozen' story, 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure'

More
Olaf, the lovable snowman voiced by Josh Gad, joins Anna, Elsa and Kristoff in the next chapter of the "Frozen" story.
1:55 | 06/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for First look at the next chapter in 'Frozen' story, 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47993406,"title":"First look at the next chapter in 'Frozen' story, 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure'","duration":"1:55","description":"Olaf, the lovable snowman voiced by Josh Gad, joins Anna, Elsa and Kristoff in the next chapter of the \"Frozen\" story.","url":"/GMA/video/chapter-frozen-story-olafs-frozen-adventure-47993406","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.