Transcript for Charlie Gard hearing punctuated by dad's emotional outburst

This morning new developments in the international tug-of-war over British baby Charlie gard. Who is on life support. His parents are fighting for the right to seek treatment options in the U.S. And there was an emotional outburst in court. ABC's James Longman has the latest. Joins us from London. Good morning, James. Reporter: Good morning, robin. A dramatic day in court Monday. Charlie gard's family and the hospital presenting their cases, but emotions were running high. At one stage Charlie's family shouting towards the legal team representing the hospital saying, quote, when are you going to start telling the truth. He also shouted to the judge and he said they are lying to you. There's been a lot of interest in the case and around the world. Donald Trump and the pope both tweeting their support but the dge said he wouldn't be swayed by tweets and it was fresh evidence that he was looking for. Charlie suffers from a rare genetic disease. He can't breathe alone. He can't see, hear or move. That is why doctors want to turn off his life support. His parents disagree. So Thursday the wait is on for Thursday when his parents will have a chance to present their new evidence. Robin. All right, James, thank you. A lot of people are watching this quite closely.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.