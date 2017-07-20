Transcript for Charlize Theron on playing an empowered female protagonist: 'I had to work my booty off'

How about our next guest. She is unstoppable, brilliant academy award winner giving James bond a run for his money. Star of "Atomic blonde," Charlize Theron. How are you. Are you well? Thank you. You look beautiful. Careful. We've had our live studio audience -- Thank you for having me. It's great. Are you a dog person. Yeah. She has rescue. Don't, because I will walk away with that dog. Watch out. I will put demands on. After this new movie you'll throw him over your shoulder and carry him out with you. Have you ever seen -- look at that face. I know. Oh. So cute. So sweet. Yeah. How big are your dogs? You have two. They're like medium size mutts. Yeah, yeah, they're both rescues and they're the most incredible -- don't be jealous, Johnny and Burke. Oh. Look. I know, look at them. They're adorable. Yes. They're watching the show probably right now going, gosh. Goes out of town and before you know it. She meets someone else. Done. We're chopped liver. But you were on fire right now with this movie. And covering billboard, red carpets. You're also on the cover of "Variety" where we learned a little bit about you. One thing I found interesting is you are a complete clean freak. Yeah. Is this a little-known fact or are you open about it. I talked about it quite a bit. I suffer a little bit from OCD and so, yeah, there's nothing cute about it. You don't like dirty feet. Yeah, I don't like -- Dating and people in your -- I would rather sleep with my makeup on than to not wash my feet before I go to bed? That says a lot, you guys. I have to wash my feet, yeah, dirty feet really -- hmm. You have two kids and mentioned your two rescue dogs. How do we keep the house clean with feet and dirt. I clean a lot. It's actually -- I don't know. Like the dogs are actually not that bad. They're really well trained. They don't have accidents and they're a little older now but there was definitely a period where they were like around 2 when I got them and I had small children and I was losing my mind because between the dog chewing the furniture and I was like, what am I doing? Am I insane? Am I trying to send myself into an insane asylum. I used to wash my dogs' paws. I might have a little -- Bonding over this. Let's talk "Atomic blonde." I hear this is a real passion project for you. Yeah, yeah. I was actively looking for something that could, you know, live in the genre for a female for a female protagonist, something that was empowering where, you know, women are incredibly capable and I wanted to do an action genre that showcased that so, we took about five years developing this and we were very's very, very happy to send the baby out into the world. It was worth the wait. The soundtrack, everything. Thank you. Should we take a look. Yeah. Let's take a look. You remember Mr. Bremovich. Of course, you do. Well, he's very curious what you're doing here in Berlin. ??? What are you doing? Well, that was wild. The scenes are so intense. Did you go to stunt school? Did you ever go to stunt school. I had to work my booty off, yes, definitely. If you make a movie like this you have to put in the work. I didn't want anybody to be able to say, a woman can't do that. A woman can do all of this because we're amazing so --S Any injuries. I cracked two teeth and in the back of my jaw. Not -- I didn't get hit or anything cool like that. I clenched down on my jaw too hard so again not a cool story. And I was pretty bruised up. My kids were there while we were making the film. My youngest was just a little baby and there were days where picking her up felt like picking up a mountain. It was -- I was pretty bruised. My ribs were bruised. But, you know, overall we had an incredible time making this film and nothing horrible went wrong which, you know, says a lot when you make a movie like this because the action is incredible in this film and we definitely pushed the envelope with all of that and nobody got hurt is a real -- we're lucky for that. It's resonating with a lot of people, the strong model that you are displaying and it seems like the public is really in this place, "Wonder woman" was well received. And as you said there's no reason why cannot see a woman in this kind of role. Yeah, I mean, I feel that there's this misconception sometimes when we talk about women and the genre that we, you know, that they want to be guys or they want to fight like guys and that's not really the point. The point is jut we utilize who we are in that genre really well and for some reason we tend to not do it and people are really responding to this film on that level. Yes, they are. The fact that, yeah, she uses her high heel shoe and she uses a pot in the fridge and what she has, you know what I mean and I think it's funny and it's real. You use your gifts as well. Thank you for your philanthropic work you do in South Africa and all that you're doing to make a difference around the world. Thank you.

