Transcript for Former Cheerleaders Sue the NFL

Back now on "Gma" as we count down to the big battle on super bowl Sunday, the NFL is facing another fight. A group of former cheerleaders is filing a lawsuit against the league. Amy, you have the details and in some cases these women claim they were making less than minimum wage? That's right, robin. This is a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of all the cheerleaders in the league would according to the claim were getting paid as little as $1,000 a year. They are as much a part of the NFL as touchdowns and tailgating. But this morning, a group of former NFL cheerleaders are calling a time-out. Filing a proposed class action lawsuit claiming the league and its 26 teams conspired to suppress their wages by agreeing to pay female athletes below fair market value. The lead plaintiff, a former San Francisco 49ers cheerleader asked we not use her name. She spoke exclusively to ABC news. The cheerleading life looks quite glamorous but once they see the number attached it's not what you would think at all. The NFL and its member teams have intentionally conspired together to thwart competition so that they could pay these women elle lylely. Reporter: According to the lawsuit NFL teams paid cheerleaders around $100 per game, a stark contrast to the $6.4 billion a year the lawsuit says NFL players earn collectively just last year. In many cases the cheerleaders say they were not compensated at all for time spent rehearsing or for mandatory public appearances. The suit goes on to claim that the league prohibits female athletes from discussing their wages with each other in a further effort to suppress wages. Kaitlyn Yates was an Oakland raiders cheerleader for five years. So, when I was on the team, we would be paid $125 per game. And we would be paid that amount in one lump sum at the end of the season which was for ten home games, it would be $1250. Minus fines. We would be fined for all sorts of things, sometimes if you're missing a certain number of practices, you could be fined $40 for that. So that all comes out of your paycheck at the end. Reporter: The lawsuit states even team mascots earn between $25,000 and $65,000 per year and often receive benefits. I just want them to know their worth. To not be taken for granted. Reporter: Now an NFL spokesman told ABC news that neither he nor the league's lawyers were aware of this lawsuit. We are not going to have a comment is what they said and the cheerleaders, by the way, are seeking between $100 million and $300 million in damages. Let's talk to our senior legal correspondent, sunny Hostin about this. There have been cheerleaders who have filed individual suits against teams and have been Victor use. This is a different lawsuit. This is against the NFL. It's against the league and individual teams and it's basically alleging that the NFL knew about this and conspired with the team to suppress these wages. They didn't -- they're also alleging that they're not even letting these women go to other teams and try to make more money. They don't want these women to talk to each other about how much money they're making and so this is very, very different in that they're saying the NFL is in on this. It's tough to prove conspiracy. It is very difficult to prove conspiracy. No question about that. $100 million to $300 million. I think when people first hear this number they're like, what. It sounds like a lot. When you break it down a little bit, you can understand. I looked at the numbers. The NFL had $13 billion in revenues and in 2003, these cheerleaders did a lot of these calendars. Each team got $1 million in revenue. But the cheerleaders got about $1,000 per year. That just doesn't seem equitable. Look at the other lawsuits, they got about -- they settled for $2.5 million so when you look at it, they probably deserve in the hundreds of millions of dollars in back pay. They get a low paycheck and then so much comes out of that paycheck. They have to pay $25 to audition. Can you imagine? Where does the suit go from here? I think the name of the game is settle, settle, settle and that's what happened before and change needs to happen. They should all be paid at least minimum wage for their time. And we're talking about this close to the super bowl, they may want to make this go away. Settle, settle. See you on "The view, view, view."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.