Transcript for Chef Josh Capon shares kid-friendly recipes on 'GMA'

It is time for our kids kitchen takeover. Celebrity chef Josh capon is here with his daughter Amanda and his son max. They're going to help do some cooking. Plus we have kids everywhere down here all cooking. We're going to have a lot of fun. Josh, you're one busy man. You just opened burger bash at Citi field. Bash burger. You always cook with kids. When you cook with kids they're going to eat good food and take pride in what they're cooking and eating. What's the top thing you cook? A lot of barbecuing. Aman Amanda loves lamb chops, ribs and we love pressed sandwiches. Why are we talking about it? Let's get to it. Let's go. What do you got here? One of our favorite things to eat is Broe chute toe. Do you like Broe chute toe? Me too. Some nice thin mozzarella. I want to jump in there. Normally you want an overstuffed sandwich. When you press them, I know a little less is more. Coming from that that doesn't sound right. Sometimes less is more. We took a little bit of butter on both sides. Got to butter that bread. And then brevel makes a good line of cooking appliances that are fun to cook with. Kids, plug them in. Sandwich press gets nice and hot but not too hot. Let it do its work. Give a press as it goes. It's warm, so -- Yes. Press the handle. Within a matter of seconds, look at that. Come on, come on. Magic. I mean, look at this thing. Did you do that? There's nothing better than a warm toasted golden brown sandwich to cut into. Amanda, I have a question for you. Is there any secret to your cooking? No. You just listen to your dad? How about good ingredients? That helps. Max, what about you, any secret? No. What is the name of your sandwich? The panana. So what's in your sandwich? Bananas and peanut butter. And you press that too? I forgot the butter. More butter. More butter, everybody's yelling butter, butter. All: Butter, butter! Throw it in there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.