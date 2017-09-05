Transcript for Chef Marc Forgoine shares his summer block party recipes

getting it started with king's hawaiian. Yes, we are. So I am here with celebrity chef Marc Forgione coming up with a couple of king's hawaiian inspired dishes and got to bring burgers. So what are we doing? I don't know about you but in the summertime block parties are a huge part of it. When I get invited to a block party I can't just show up with hamburgers and hot dogs, I got to do something a little outside the box. As expected. Of course, so with king's hawaiian bread, they're really sweet and fluffy and believe it or not, I've actually made a panini pressed hamburger. Yum. Which sounds crazy but all the sugar and sweetness of the bread gives you a nice crunch. Tell us quick. The cabbage, again, I can't just shake slaw because everybody is like that's it? We didn't invite you for your looks. So we actually marinated -- we actually marinated it in the barbecue sauce overnight then grill the cabbage and chop it up. We got to go. We'll have the recipe on our

