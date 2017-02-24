Transcript for Chef Wolfgang Puck discusses his chocolate Oscars live on 'GMA'

But we are here on the red carpet joust outside the Dolby theatre. Hugh knows that very well. But the oscars with a chef, Wolfgang puck dishing out for the party, the governors ball. Good morning. Hey, wolfie. Hello. Mwah. I know, hungry audience. I know. We brought them a lot of food. They'll get our oscars to taste everything in we could not have a pre-oscar show without you. You have been doing this for 23 years. I know. You were in high school I did the Oscar already. What's the theme tore this year. You know it's always about the oscars, so to always make tradition things like Barbra streisand loves the chicken. Viola Davis loves the short ribs and vegan things even, some vegan pasta and then we sauteed it with spinach and mushrooms and some wonderful distilled -- you get all the flavor. After you eat dinner you get the dessert. Have an amazing chocolate -- you can have chocolate souffle like tiramisu. I'll be Willy wonka. You are the only person allowed to make your golden Oscar statues. They're so stingy they don't want -- As soon as the oscars are over, they take them away. Only give them to you. They don't want them. Only make the mold. What is so special and what is this gold coating? This is 24 karat gold and look at that. You can eat it. I look forward to that every year. Never gets old. Pretty good for breakfast. You have so many wonderful people who help you. I know. We have Eric there and Justin and -- Thank you, chef Eric -- All up early in the morning and finish at 2:00 in the morning. You have that on Sunday. So many with you. 1600 people. I have 300 chefs in the kitchen and 600 waiters in the dining room and we'll save a lot for you too. We will be there, governors ball. While you're doing that and getting prepared for the after-party, we have a wonderful audience is here with us and one person is going to win two tickets to be on this red carpet. Oh. Are you ready? Wow. Yes, who is it going to be. Come on out, fonzie. We'll pick a number out of this bowl. Dig around. Dig around. Mix it up. The number is -- 2rs. The number is -- 2. All right. Come on out here. You're going to the oscars. Do you know who you'll bring with you? Probably Emma. Yay. Wonderful. Anybody you'd like to thank? My parents. Hi, guys. We have to tell you all the leftover food from the governors ball will be given to the charity chefs to end hunger and Wolfgang sent a special treat to New York for you guys, as well. So, enjoy. Everybody is going to taste.

