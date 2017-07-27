Transcript for Chicago hospital celebrates baby boom 9 months after Cubs' World Series win

A cup inspired a baby don't think you may recall last year's World Series when the cubs ended their long championship drought by beating the Indians while in fact it's Wednesday marked exactly 38 weeks since the cubs clinched. The series are now hospitals and windy city are reporting a serious spike in Bern. Some newborns and their parents need men have had pictures taken with the World Series trophy. It seemed all the cubs were celebrating plenty of their hands or vault also celebrating were celebration. Imagine their own way some of the popular names have been IV there was a Wrigley and Addison for one of the streets there and read the bill Griffith at.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.