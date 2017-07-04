Transcript for Chris Evans discusses his chemistry with 10-year-old 'Gifted' co-star

kid to a gifted actor. His name is Chris Evans. He's putting away his captain America shield for the new feel-good family movie "Gifted" but is still a superhero as a single man fighting to give his math whiz niece a Normal life and had a chance to sit down with Chris and talked about his new leading little lady. We discussed this ad nauseam. What's ad nauseam. You don't know. It looks like someone needed schooled. Your chemistry with Mckenna grace was incredible. I mean, it was like truly uncle and niece being that you are an uncle, did that help you in this movie relate to her. She's, you know, 11 going on 40. One keen in particular we have on the beach where she's crawling all over me and I always said to the director, you know, what my nieces and nephews do, they not only use you as a jungle gym but a nephew will put his arms out like that and wants to be swooped around and you have that kind of shorthand familiarity. The way she grabs your hand and rubs your hand at the end, it's amazing -- I notice that -- You know. I noticed it. It touched me. I was crying. I was crying. I was looking at some show the other day and I saw you tap dancing. Oh, yeah. This dude can do anything. So, first thought came to my mind are we going to see you in a movie or you're in Broadway. Yeah, yeah, I think I might do a show next March but I would love to do some sort of a film. As of late, you know, musicals are doing so well and there's always been rumblings of a "Guys and dolls" or "West side story." I have a feeling you just threw your name in the hat. Call me, I'm in. Our viewers sent us questions. You've said that you love Disney world. What's your favorite ride? Gosh, that's a tough one. I mean maybe I'll go with the classic, space mountain. You got to go with space mountain. Disney world space in the. Not disneyland. It's a different animal. How many retakes before you get a fight scene just right? "Captain America" stuff. If you working opposite a stunt man, easy, two arc, you both kind of acknowledge, this could go south and let's just go slow. Wearing this bulky less than comfortable cap suit and sweating and by the fifth day everybody is bruised and backed up and although what am I saying. You played in the NFL. I'm like everyone just is in so much pain in the trailer. Drinking their coffees with their ice bag, it's really exhausting. Everything is relative, though, man. Charming guy. Yes, that was great. Charming guy. We had a great time as you can

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.