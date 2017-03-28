Transcript for Chris Kattan speaks out after 'Dancing With the Stars' elimination

You know what, we have wonderful folks who don't want to talk about fanny packs but talk about dancing. The first stars eliminated, unfortunately, Chris Kattan and witney Carson, come on out, please. Like as we get them, we're going to have you take a look at what happened last night. ??? All right ??? ??? here we're going to break this thing down in just a few seconds. Shake it shoet shake it ??? ??? shake it ??? The first couple to be eliminated this season is -- Chris and witney. Oh. Sad to see that. All right, come on out now, Chris and witney. Mwah. Thank you. How are you? Hi, how are you? How are you? Good to see you. Good to see you too. Good to see you too. Thank you. Chris, you had an injury many years ago. Yes, I did. You were very brave to do this. How hard was it to dance with -- you suffered a broken neck. Yeah, it was a while ago. A long time ago and, you know, it came up because obviously doing "Dancing with the stars" I was like -- they've asked twice before I did this season and I wasn't ready because I did have to undergo some surgeries and wasn't quite ready so I was ready which is ready this time around, I was like, yeah, I'm willing to do it but I still wasn't quite obviously not the best dancer you've ever seen. But your spirit -- It's like there's so many great dancer. Witney is unbelievable. You can't compete with Simone as well. Simone who is a gold medalist. You're shaking it pretty well. That's not -- I shake it like twice. That's two shakes. Yeah. But -- But it was like -- it was a while ago and it was like -- it was -- I'm happy, you know, I'm happy that -- I'm content. I had a good time. I had a blast. It was such an amazing experience, you know. Most the amount of time, I want to get a fanny pack because I know you're handing them out. That's why we're here anyway. All right. Here. This one. That's the one I wanted. It's so convenient. Why don't we wear these? You know, you say you had a lot of fun, witney, we know you're amazing. Thank you. The way you took him under your wing it was a lot of fun for us to watch and you relived a night at the rockixbury. It was a bit of like -- okay, it was -- you know, hard because we're still dancing, this part is easier than most people would think but, you know, it was great to do it. It had a lot of fun. It's a whole experience. We spent a lot of time just like -- witney is like a tremendous amount of she took so many type out to do all this -- she choreographed the whole thing and -- but it's a great experience. All of it was so much fun. We need to watch Chris' stuff from "Saturday night live." I had. I've heard so much about Chris. Obviously he's like a comedy legend so, you know, I was a little embarrassed that didn't know who he was but all those skits I'm very familiar with now and he really is just so funny. Makes you smile. He really does. I just felt like that was our whole journey. He made me laugh all the time. And we worked really hard. We really did. We spent a majority of the time of the process of the show is that's the majority of the show is getting ready for these dances and we spent hours every day, you know to rehearse -- Sense of humor play a role. Oh, yeah, because I can't dance. You can dance -- I'm okay but I mean like it was a lot of like -- my legs never had so much work. Everybody says, right. The hardest show. I have little cricket legs really and they're like, god, they're really like moveing. Who should we watch for? You know what, I'm actually really surprised by Rashad. I think he's going to do really well. Yes. And I'm really happy for -- I think Simone will be in the finals and fun to see them compete against each other. Yeah, very sitting. I had a great time. Thank you very much. And don't miss Vegas night on "Dancing with the stars" this Monday at 8:00 P.M. Eastern right here on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.