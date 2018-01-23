Transcript for Cities across US face heavy rain, flooding threats

Now to that winter storm moving from the midwest to the east coast. Washington to Boston bracing for torrential rain, flooding and even ice jams. ABC's gio Benitez is on the ground in east haddam, Connecticut. Good morning, gio. Reporter: Good morning. These are those ice jams that we're talking about. This is the Connecticut river, believe it or not and just look at all of this ice. I want to show you just how much ice. We have a live wide shot right now and you can just see the ice goes on for miles and miles and when you have heavy rain which is expected later today, that is when you have those flooding concerns because the water has nowhere to G so right now we have a flood warning in effect here in Connecticut. This morning, cities across the U.S. Facing heavy rain and flooding threats. But in the midwest they are still picking up the pieces after a wave of harsh blizzard conditions. From Nebraska this semi truck in a ditch after ten inches of snowfall Monday. Road conditions are extremely hazardous. We're advising you do not go out in these conditions. Reporter: To South Dakota, abandoned cars scattered along the side of this highway. Whiteout conditions in sioux City, Iowa, a winter wonderland from above. But a nightmare for drivers down below. I think people are underestimating how slippery it is. Reporter: Heavy snowfall isn't the only threat. Powerful winds creating blinding conditions on the highways. Causing crashes like this multitruck pileup near Lincoln. We started to back up. Reporter: Conditions in Minnesota just as messy. Cars spinning out or completely abandoned in the middle of the road. St. Paul airport, halting all arrivals overnight. I want to show you right now the kind of damage that these ice jams can cause. All of this ice, look at this. This was a pier that the ice just brought right here onshore. Now, this flood warning here is in effect through tonight, Michael. All right, thank you, gio. We're looking at each other like that's Connecticut? Don't underestimate this storm. I think that's the big message. It is powerful.

